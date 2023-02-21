Gonzalez vs. Google. The name of the case that the US Supreme Court examined on Tuesday pitted the family of a young woman murdered by the Islamic State against the internet platform, which the girl’s mother and stepfather said they were not afraid of him: “We feel confident.”



“We feel very positive and we only want justice, not only for our family, but for all the families that have suffered a loss,” said Beatriz González, Nohemi’s mother, at the end of the oral hearing in Washington.

His daughter was killed in the November 2015 attacks carried out by the Islamic State (IS) group in Paris, which killed a total of 130 people.

The lawsuit accuses Google of considering that, through Youtube, it allowed ISIL to post videos that incited violence and join the group, in addition to recommending recordings of the jihadists to its users through an algorithm that identified possible interested parties.

The case examines for the first time the extent to which platforms can be held accountable for the recommendations their algorithms make of third-party material and could ultimately have the ability to change the current configuration of the internet.

But the plaintiffs are not afraid to take on the tech giant.

“If we had thought of fear, we would not have been here, because we know that this can change social networks. Nohemi is going to be a change in all this,” José Hernández, the young woman’s stepfather, told the press.

She had gone to study in the French capital and was the victim of the attack at the La Belle Équipe restaurant.

“I remember her with great pride, she always kept moving, she always went forward. She was an independent, self-sufficient young woman. It was not fair that at the age of 23 they cut her life short,” said Beatriz, of Mexican origin.

In his opinion, a change is necessary: ​​”They are seeking to change the way in which information moves so easily on social networks. It is very easy to make groups, share communication. It must be more monitored, not only with terrorists, but with all kinds of criminal activities”. Her husband agrees.

The decision of the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, will not be known for months, but the couple maintains hope that when it arrives it will be “something good.”



“Let’s hope it changes everything, that’s why we come here, so that the Supreme Court does justice to the pain we are going through. We are here for the change in social networks, so that they stop teaching everything that is terrorism. Unfortunately it is a very important case,” added Hernández.

In his sights is section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, passed in 1996, when the internet was in its infancy. This regulation shields the platforms from lawsuits that treat them as responsible for the information provided by another source, but it is up in the air to determine if they can be blamed for their recommendations.

A needle in a haystack

The relatives of Nohemi González believe, on the contrary, that Google did not limit itself to distributing IS content, but that its service selected users to offer them the videos of the jihadist group, so it cannot claim this immunity.

“The selection of the users to whom the IS videos were recommended was made using computer algorithms created and implemented by YouTube,” they argue in an appeal submitted to the Supreme Court.

By accepting this appeal, when it generally dismisses the vast majority of the cases presented to it, the high court insinuates that it would be willing to change the jurisprudence.



A perspective that scares the big technology groups. “The recommendations provided by the algorithms are what make it possible to find the needles in humanity’s biggest haystack,” Google wrote to the court, asking it “not to undermine a central part of the modern internet.”

Allowing platforms to be sued for their algorithms “would expose them to liability for third-party content virtually all the time,” says the Meta group (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), in another argument. According to them, the recommendations only serve to organize the content published online, but do not constitute editing work.

‘in a broad sense’

This Wednesday, the temple of American law will examine a similar case, but it raises a different legal question: if there were no article 230, could the platforms be condemned under anti-terrorism laws, even if they did not directly support an attack? The court will issue a sentence for both cases before June 30.

In the past, Several of its judges have expressed their desire to change the reading of Article 230, which politicians are increasingly questioning, although divisions between Democrats and Republicans make it difficult to change it.

In 2021, Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas lamented that “courts have interpreted the law broadly and conferred extensive immunity on some of the world’s biggest companies.”

This being the case, it seems likely that the Supreme Court will move faster than Congress. But for now, “no one knows exactly how,” says Tom Wheeler, an expert at the Brookings Institution think tank. “That’s why it’s important to see how the hearing develops,” he told AFP.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING