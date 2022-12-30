The conditions of little Francesco Cerciello have worsened and two days ago he passed away forever: the pain of an entire community

In the last few hours, a very serious mourning has struck the small community of Marigliano, a municipality in the province of Naples. Francis Cerciello, a 9-year-old boy, died suddenly while hospitalized at the Santobono hospital in the Campania capital. His conditions suddenly worsened and the doctors who treated him were unable to do anything to avoid the worst.

It’s absolutely one thing unnatural, for a parent, to see their child go away forever. It is all the more so if the child in question is only 9 years old.

Sometimes, however, life decides to confront some people with this insurmountable wall of pain. Two days ago it happened to a family from Marigliano, a small town in the province of Naples.

Little Francesco had been hospitalized some time ago and, in the last few days, his condition has aggravate. The doctors of the Santobono hospital in the Campania capital tried desperately to resolve the situation, but in the end they unfortunately had to give up.

Condolences for the death of Francesco Cerciello

The disappearance of Francesco Cerciello completely devastated hers familybut also greatly upset his own companions of the elementary school “Giancarlo Siani” and the entire community of Marigliano.

Mayor Peppe Jossawanted to express on behalf of himself, the administration and the entire citizenry, the condolences and the nearness to the little one’s family, with a touching post on social media:

And now that you’re free to fly, get as high as you can and watch over mum Katia and dad Carmine Cerciello from up there. Dry the tears of your classmates of the first Siani teaching circle and all those who are heartbroken by your passing. Hello, little big Francesco.

Also there manager and all the school staff della Siani have entrusted to the web the last farewell to the little great Francesco: