12/10/2024



Updated at 2:15 p.m.





The National Police has stopped in the Barcelona airport to a fugitive wanted by the Netherlands for defrauding and robbing the elderly, posing as an agent. The detainee, who would have committed more than a hundred scamsfaces a sentence of up to eight years in prison. He was subject to a European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) issued by the Dutch country for crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, theft, fraud and money laundering.

The events for which he is being claimed occurred between the months of May and November of this year when the fugitive, as a member of a criminal organization, He contacted his victims by telephone from a call center installed in your home.

In this first contact he posed as a police officer and He selected his victims among elderly or vulnerable people. Later he went to their homes, taking advantage of this moment to steal everything of value.

The fugitive, in addition to his active participation in the criminal activity of the criminal organization, occupied a relevant role within it.