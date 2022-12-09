A contracting company filed a lawsuit demanding that the owner of a construction company be obligated to pay an amount of 444 thousand dirhams, in compensation for material and moral damages incurred, as a result of his false oath to evade payment of his financial obligations to it, despite the full completion of the tasks assigned to it.

According to the case papers, it was established in the minutes that the complainant company requested before the Criminal Court to judge it in the amount of 51 thousand dirhams as temporary compensation, and to preserve its other civil rights.

The court issued a judgment convicting the owner of the defendant company, for the crime of falsely swearing a decisive oath, fining him 10,000 dirhams, and paying the civil claimant an amount of 3,000 dirhams as civil compensation.

This court was upheld on appeal.

And the court indicated that the ruling to pay 3,000 dirhams as a civil compensation in the criminal case is, in fact, “temporary compensation”, and it is not considered final for the damage suffered by the complaining company, for two reasons, the first is that the court is restricted to the litigants’ requests, and the second is that the amount of compensation awarded does not cover the damages. that affected the complainant.

The court issued a ruling obliging the defendant company to pay 397 thousand dirhams in compensation to the complaining company for the damages it suffered, bringing the total amounts paid by the defendant to 410 thousand dirhams.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, and the owner of the defendant company appealed the ruling.

The Court of Cassation indicated that the ruling ended in proving the error on the part of the defendant, and the trial court, with its authority to assess compensation, had indicated the elements of the harm suffered by the complainant.

And she said in the rationale for her ruling that “if the false oath is proven by a criminal judgment, then the litigant who has been harmed by it has the right to demand compensation, without prejudice to what he may have the right to appeal against the judgment issued against him.” A person whose claim has been rejected, or who has been sentenced on the basis of a false oath, has the right to demand compensation from the swearing party for the damages incurred.

The Court of Cassation decided not to accept the appeal and obliged the defendant company to pay the fees and expenses.

