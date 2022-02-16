The last few days have been characterized by a very unstable weather in Spain, alternating ups and downs in temperatures. This situation, unusual in a month of February that is one of the coldest of the year, will last this week with a new rise in temperaturesSomething unusual at this time of year. This increase will produce a ‘false May’, at least for a few days.

Nevertheless, despite the fact that the heat will arrive in Spain on Wednesday, low temperatures could return on Friday. This Tuesday the front that was installed last week left and that has caused some rains to be seen, although they have not alleviated the drought suffered by a large part of the national territory. This does not seem to be fixed soon, even less with a rise in temperatures that could reach record figures for this time of year in some places.

This rise in thermometers will take place from Wednesday to Fridayaccording to Meteorology Statal Agency (Aemet). Thursday will be the hottest and sunniest daya situation that will not last long, since the entrance of a front from the northwest will bring with it a new drop in temperatures, although it is not known how quickly it will occur.

It will touch 28ºC in some points

The reason for this instability will be a mass of warm subtropical air coming from the Atlantic, as explained by Aemet. A) Yes, on Wednesday the mercury will mark between 5 and 10 degrees higher than usual at this time of year in some points of the Mediterranean area, a rise that will extend on Thursday and Friday to the rest of the Peninsula. On the last working day of the week there will be peaks between 10 and 15 degrees higher than normal in areas of the Iberian System and the Pyrenees.

For example, Madrid would reach 18ºC on Thursday and 20ºC on Friday; Bilbao, 20ºC and 19ºC; Zaragoza, 20ºC and 22ºC; Girona, 21ºC and 25ºC; and Cuenca will reach 21ºC both days. On Friday the situation will be truly extraordinary, marking record figures in communities such as Aragon and Catalonia (Gerona will reach 25ºC), although this will be marked by the advance of the front. In Seville and Valencia they will touch 28ºC and up to 29 provincial capitals will be above 20ºC.

However, as already mentioned above, it will be a very short-lived situationwhich will not allow you to enjoy the almost summer weather on the weekend. A sharp drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday and, although on Sunday they will rise slightly again, the figures for Thursday and Friday will not be reached.