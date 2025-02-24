The First Section of the Provincial Court of Las Palmas will host this Wednesday, February 26, a trial in which a man who will be judged will be judged General Manager was passed of the model agency called BodyPaint Experience To commit sexual aggressions to models, with which he concerted appointments through social networks.

On this occasion, the events that occurred on November 8, 2020 will be judged when, about 3 pm, the man He concerted an appointment with a woman of Fuerteventura in the municipality of Ingenio (Gran Canaria) after contacting her through her Instagram account, making general manager of the aforementioned agency, as can be seen from the letter of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Las Palmas.

The woman, who had been doing photo sessions as a model, was the day indicated with a friend to see if she was chosen for the realization of photo sessions. Once inside the house, the defendant told the victim that he wanted to see her parade, getting to ask for that clothes will be removed and place on the couch to take some photos.

At that time, the defendant was placed behind her and removed her underwear, before whose behavior, the woman “He became very nervous”then taking her the man violently by the left arm and “taking it to the I tell you. “

From that moment on, with the purpose of “satisfying her sexual desires and with a clear libidinous encouragement,” he forced her to masturbate him, while touching the woman, but seeing that the victim “did not react” with what he did, “gave up this behavior“Although he continued to masturbate until ejacular.

Also, on November 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., he held another appointment with the same pretext of modeling with the friend of the first victim, although now he did it in a hotel in Puerto Rico, in Mogán (Gran Canaria). In this case, he made the woman that will parade in bikiniwith the same libidinous encouragement, he touched his breasts.

The defendant had been convicted of a final judgment in February 2020, by the Court of Instruction number 4 of Arrecife, in rapid trial, for a crime of injury Four months after a fine. Now he will be judged for a crime of sexual aggression with carnal access for the facts that occurred with the first of the victims and for a crime of sexual abuse, for the second case.

For all this, the Prosecutor’s Office requests A total of 10 years in prison and 14 years of freedom monitored by the two cases, while in civil liability it is requested that the defendant compensate for the first of the victims with 10,000 euros and the second with 3,000 euros for moral damages.