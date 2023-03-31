A gang of 12 men worked their backs day after day in the vineyards of Villanueva de Duero (Valladolid, 1,200 inhabitants), a town near the Duero River that lives on grapes. At the head of the group, a man who has been arrested for exploiting the team in “marathon days without a set schedule” and “piecework”, as reported by the National Police. Both the workers and the arrested person are of Romanian nationality and, unlike in many of these cases of labor abuse against foreigners, the day laborers had their papers in order. The boss pretended to be a businessman, although he did not have any type of documentation as a businessman or self-employed person, to provide labor in the fields and act as an intermediary between local farmers and the employees he had in terrible conditions.

The police action has been called “Operation Panas” and has been organized between the Valladolid National Police and the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate. The investigations began in September of last year and have resulted in this arrest for a crime against the rights of workers from the false position of intermediary of “provision of agricultural services”, as reported by the Police in a press release. . On September 14, an inspection in a vineyard in Villanueva de Duero served to locate and identify the dozen day laborers “working under the orders of a businessman of Romanian origin, who acted as an intermediary between farmers and workers to provide labor in the field”. They soon discovered that he was a false alibi and that he was not registered in the employment system, so he neither contributed nor paid Social Security.

The subject was at the scene of the police intervention and first admitted to being “in charge and responsible” of the staff, who also lacked a contract or presence in Social Security. After this first version, he said he was one more worker and pointed to the owner of the land and tried to make believe that normally this person “hired the day laborers directly” but that on this occasion “due to the weather circumstances he needed labor in a very immediately, which led him to contact him as an intermediary”.

The 12 identified men are also Romanians. Contrary to what is usual in this type of operation, they did have their residence and employment permit in Spain in order. Therefore, “there was no legal impediment to their hiring and processing their registration as workers in the Social Security system.” In addition to supporting them irregularly, the group did not have schedules, worked “by piece” in “marathon days” and was being displaced through different agricultural areas to work almost without rest. The alleged businessman, who has been released with charges, also gave them accommodation in a municipality in the Valladolid province of which the Police have not given more details and there he gave them a pitiful salary, since he cut their housing expenses, supplies, maintenance and transportation to the place where they had to work during the day.

