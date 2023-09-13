Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 4:30 p.m.



| Updated 4:50 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A false bomb warning forced hundreds of people to evacuate for two hours this Wednesday afternoon from the surroundings of the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI), on Calle del Cid 4, in the center of Madrid, where These days, some conferences of the Atlantic Alliance of the so-called Science for Peace and Security Program of NATO are being held.

TEDAX personnel, Canine Guides and Citizen Security of the Police kept this well-known area of ​​the capital of Spain cordoned off, very close to the Paseo de Recoletos in Madrid and the axis of the city’s Museums, after an unknown person alerted of the discovery of the device in a call around 2:30 p.m.

The false bomb warning against the Alliance meeting and the subsequent police deployment and the eviction of offices, restaurants and shops caused considerable chaos in this area of ​​the well-known Salamanca neighborhood, which is especially busy at midday, as it is a point of usual meeting for lunch and snacks.

Tranquility finally returned after 4:30 p.m. when the operations confirmed that there was no device.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information