A false alarm forces the evacuation of the Capitol in Washington

Image of the US Capitol in Washington.
Image of the US Capitol in Washington.
Police guarding the site reported a plane that flew over nearby.
April 20, 2022, 07:07 PM
The Capitol was briefly vacated Wednesday in Washington after police deemed a plane a “potential threat.” which ultimately turned out to be a false alarm.
“The Capitol was evacuated as a precautionary measure tonight. There is no threat,” the security forces stated minutes after the eviction. At the moment the reasons for the evacuation are unknown. It is likely that there were few people inside, since there were no sessions of the Senate or the House of Representativesyes
The building, a symbol of American democracy, has been under heavy surveillance since on January 6, 2021, some supporters of former Republican president Donald Trump they entered it with the intention of preventing it from validating the result of the presidential elections won by Democrat Joe Biden.
AFP
April 20, 2022, 07:07 PM
