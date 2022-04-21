Thursday, April 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A false alarm forces the evacuation of the Capitol in Washington

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Capitol

Image of the US Capitol in Washington.

Image of the US Capitol in Washington.

Police guarding the site reported a plane that flew over nearby.

The Capitol was briefly vacated Wednesday in Washington after police deemed a plane a “potential threat.” which ultimately turned out to be a false alarm.

(You may be interested in: Colombia breaks the record for illegal migration to the United States)

(Also read: The keys to the new agenda between Colombia and the United States)

“The Capitol was evacuated as a precautionary measure tonight. There is no threat,” the security forces stated minutes after the eviction. At the moment the reasons for the evacuation are unknown. It is likely that there were few people inside, since there were no sessions of the Senate or the House of Representativesyes

(Don’t stop reading: Execution of a prisoner by firing squad is suspended in the US)

The building, a symbol of American democracy, has been under heavy surveillance since on January 6, 2021, some supporters of former Republican president Donald Trump they entered it with the intention of preventing it from validating the result of the presidential elections won by Democrat Joe Biden.

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#false #alarm #forces #evacuation #Capitol #Washington

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shanghai eases isolation despite Covid outbreak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.