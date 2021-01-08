In three months, the 1 er Next April, six years will have passed since the end of milk quotas in the member countries of the European Union. Their implementation had made it possible to regularly produce cow’s milk between April 1984 and March 2015. In 2013 and 2014, just before the end of quotas, the average price for 1,000 liters of milk reached € 370 in France. In 2020, so that French producers can make a decent living from their profession, the National Interprofessional Committee of Dairy Companies (CNIEL) estimated that it would be necessary to collect 403 € for 1,000 liters of milk leaving the farm. The average price for the year 2020 was often between 330 and 340 €. It fell to 320 € in 2015 to drop to 270 € in 2016 before recovering too little and too slowly for four years.

The decision to end the European regulation of milk production from 2015 was taken in 2009 by the Ministers of Agriculture of the member countries. It obeyed the dogma of economic efficiency via competition between member countries of the Union. Each country had to take advantage of its comparative advantages: green meadows for Ireland, cheese appellations for France, massive imports of feed via the port of Rotterdam for the Netherlands, to name just three examples.

Spectacular failure of the 1000 cow farm

In France, this prospect of leaving milk quotas gave birth to the project of a man named Michel Ramery. This building contractor was to retire and invest part of his fortune in the “Ferme des 1000 vaches” in the small town of Ducrat in the Bay of Somme. His project will materialize in 2013, despite opposition. However, a court decision will prohibit the figure of 1,000 dairy cows in production, in order to limit damage to the environment. But, for fear of stigmatization, no French dairy company will accept to collect and process the milk from this above-ground breeding whose cows have never tasted the grass of the meadows. It was therefore a Belgian cooperative by the name of “Milcobel” which took charge of transporting over very long distances the milk produced by the “Société Civile d’Exploitation Agricole (SCEA)” that its founder baptized “Justice Coast”.

In this affair, several peasants had joined forces with Michel Ramery to produce fodder, in particular corn intended for silage, for the cows of this immense and expensive aboveground breeding. Michel Ramery died of cancer in 2016. It is possible that his family was then less motivated than himself to continue this project, the management of which was entrusted to Michel Welter in 2013. The latter had left his position as manager at the beginning of summer 2020. Suddenly, on December 4, 2020, we learned that the controversial farm of 1000 cows would stop producing milk from January 2021.

“An unsustainable and deleterious project from the start”

The local association “Novissen” had fought this project from the start. Learning of the site’s cessation of activity, she summed up the following day the many flaws in Michel Ramery’s project in this century marked by global warming in a press release, an extract of which is below: “Our association denounced this kind of project as unsustainable and deleterious from the start. It involves huge investments that can only be amortized in a frantic race for production without taking animal welfare into account – animals never go out and are subjected to hellish rates – nor collateral effects on climate change: balance sheet disastrous carbon, production of GHGs including methane, soybean imports from South America. With this victory, Novissen hopes to give courage to all the struggles in progress for a true agricultural transition, for animal husbandry that respects animals, the environment, breeders and consumers ”.

With an average price of milk of less than € 340 per 1,000 liters since its inception, it is reasonable to think that the farm of 1,000 cows has never been profitable despite the volumes of milk produced. Especially since this concentration camp farm has also experienced many health problems. The failure of this project also shows us that it is vital for our food sovereignty, as well as for the quality and diversity of our dairy products, to adequately remunerate family farmers in order to maintain quality sectors by giving priority to grass of the prairies to feed the herbivores that are the dairy cows.

Distributors and the 2008 Macron report

This is how the county industry works, producing a cheese with a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). The milk comes from cows of the Montbéliarde and Pie rouge breeds from the East. They are fed grass and hay without resorting to fermented foods, including corn for silage. The contributions of cake are limited in daily weight not to be exceeded. Matured between 6 and 36 months in the cellar, the Comté is managed over time and is among the best cheeses produced in France. Suddenly, in 2019, the 1,000 liters of county milk were paid € 555 and € 561 to producers in the appellation area depending on the month of delivery.

Two successive years of drought increased the production costs of each liter of milk in all regions in 2019 and in 2020. In this context, the price of milk in the county, obeying strict and ecological specifications, was higher. at least 50% to that paid for cheese milks from Normandy or Auvergne. This regional example shows us that it is both possible and essential to remunerate producers while taking production costs into account. In several regions, the purchase of fodder made essential to get through the winter increased the cost price of 1,000 liters of milk by € 30 in 2020 while the average price at the farm gate fell by 0.9% according to INSEE.

More than two years after the EGALIM law was passed in Parliament, we still come back to the broken promise made by President Macron in his speech by Rungis on October 11, 2017: “We will modify the law to reverse this construction of the price which must be able to start from production costs ”. But it was perhaps to break his promise that the head of state had used the conditional that day. This is the interpretation still made by the negotiators of the retail chains. As we have recalled with the drop in the price of chicken eggs, they are showing themselves harder and more cynical than ever in the context of the annual negotiations with their suppliers, which must last until February 28.