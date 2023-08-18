The blue light filter may make sense from an advertising point of view, but none from a scientific or health point of view. The glasses that incorporate this extra so common in commercial claims are more expensive, but they have not been able to prove anything: they do not prevent eye fatigue caused by the use of mobile phones and computers, nor do they improve the quality of sleep.

A review of 17 different trials has definitively confirmed this idea, which has been claimed for years in scientific circles. This collage of the best scientific evidence available to date leaves no room for doubt. “The use of blue light-filtering glasses to reduce eyestrain associated with computer use may not have short-term benefits. It is also not clear whether these glasses affect the quality of vision or sleep,” explains Laura Downie, professor of optometry at the University of Melbourne and author of the scientific review. Downie believes that people should “consider these findings when deciding whether to buy these glasses.”

In recent years, with the rise of mobile devices, blue light filters have become popular. 75% of eye doctors prescribed this type of lens in 2018, according to an Australian study. They can be sold as an extra, for around 30 euros, for classic prescription glasses, or in a specific model. There are glasses that only serve to filter blue light, from 40 euros. Many mobile devices incorporate the option night shift which warms the colors on the screen to limit the blue light they emit. All this is useless, there is no science to back it up.

The advertisement says that this technology filters certain light waves emitted by digital devices such as phones, computers and tablets. This promotes attention and wakefulness, controlling the biological clock. Therefore, in theory, if we are exposed to blue light from mobile phones before going to sleep, it will be more difficult for us to fall asleep. There is some scientific basis for this statement: several studies carried out on fruit flies explain that they modify their sleep pattern depending on their exposure to blue light. “The problem is that our neural circuits are much more complex than those of a fly,” Conchi Lillo, a visual pathology researcher at the University of Salamanca and author of the book, points out in a telephone conversation. Open your eyes!.

“It is the companies that sell blue light filters that warn about its effects. And that is the problem” Conchi Lillo, University of Salamanca

The amount of blue light our eyes receive from artificial sources, such as computer screens, is about one thousandth of what we receive from natural light. Therefore, it can be expected to have a negligible effect. Also keep in mind that filter lenses block between 10% and 25% of blue light, depending on the product. But what’s more, these filters can become counterproductive, warns Lillo: “During the day, we need to perceive the blue light of the sun to regulate our circadian cycle, if we block it we can have drowsiness and sleep disorders.”

This review of Cochrane it also found no evidence that blue light-filtering lenses protect against damage to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. “It has not been possible to draw conclusions about the possible effects on the health of the retina in the long term,” confirms Dr. Downie by email. Nor has any relationship between blue light and eye fatigue been established, despite the fact that industry advertising claims have been warning about it for years.

In this case, there is also a basis on which a fallacy has been established: eye fatigue occurs when we spend a long time in front of a screen, such as the mobile or computer screen. “But it’s not because of the blue light,” Lillo forcefully points out. “When you are in front of the computer, you blink less, causing dryness, and you focus your eyes on a specific and very close point. This can be resolved by resting your eyes for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, ”she says. In certain contexts, the cold, bright blue light can be annoying for some people, but this, explains Lillo, is easy to fix: “Just lower the intensity.”

Andrew Przybylski, from the University of Oxford, is blunt: “I thought the claims were unreliable, but this assessment is rather unfavourable.” “It gives the public a chance to pause and ask themselves if they really should change their behavior or buy things to address what they fear as digital age issues. It would be good if people applied the same suspicion they have towards technology to research that confirms their fears and to those who sell quick solutions”, the specialist reasons in statements to the SMC portal.

This review supposes a scientific accolade, one more, to the movement that in recent years has alerted against the use of fear as a commercial strategy. The Spanish Society of Ophthalmology took a stand against blue light blockers in 2017. In the UK, things have gone further. In the same year, Boots optics was fined £40,000 after making “misleading and unsubstantiated” claims on the subject. In Spain, the websites of the main opticians continue to do so without legal consequences.

“Above all, it is the companies that sell blue light filters that warn about its effects,” denounces Lillo. “And that is the problem”. First of all, he considers, they do it because they have a clear profit. “But there are also those who do it in good faith, because they are not well informed, because there is a lot of misinformation on this subject,” she adds. For this reason, she considers, a lot of pedagogy must be done.

