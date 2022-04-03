THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, April 3, 2022, 7:14 p.m.



Cruel finish for Fermín Aldeguer at the Argentine Grand Prix. On the eighth lap, when he was second and fighting to regain first position, he collided with Celestino Vietti while trying to overtake him. The Italian, who ended up winning the race, closed the door on him and the La Ñora rider suffered a very hard fall that left him out of action, although fortunately he returned to the box by his own foot. Better was the third circuit of the season for Pedro Acosta, who finished seventh. Chantra and Ogura, second and third, completed the podium.

Aldeguer was signing a remarkably high start to the race, in the formidable line of his first two days at Termas de Río Hondo. He sped off, leaving no chance for his pursuers, and held first place until lap four, when he was overtaken by Vietti.

But La Ñora did not lower his arms and continued to wheel until the crash that sent him to the ground. A mere throw, according to Race Direction, but Aldeguer took a dangerous blow that could have ended worse. After becoming the youngest poleman in Moto2 history this Saturday, he says goodbye to the weekend of his appearance with a bitter taste. The Murcian, who turns 17 this Tuesday, will be able to recover soon: next week at the Las Américas circuit.

For its part, the ‘Shark’ from Mazarrón once again starred in another comeback. He faced a major challenge starting from 17th position, but in the first lap he got rid of seven rivals. Although he was already a long way from fighting for the podium, he continued to progress to seventh position, which is his best result in Moto2.