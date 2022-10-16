From time to time, a fake version of “WhatsApp” appears, as hackers take advantage of the great popularity of the application to gain access to users’ phones, knowing that the active users of the application exceed 2 billion people.

But the latest of these attempts is characterized by a rare ingenuity, as the fake application works exactly the same as the original application, requesting the necessary approvals to create the account, including the SMS.

What makes the matter even more dangerous is that the operators of this application launched a promotion campaign on applications for communication.

The fake app allows users to control its interface, blocking other users and inviting others to download it on their devices.

However, the fake version can be detected with a little scrutiny, as it bears the name “YoWhatsapp”, and this name is different from the original name “Whatsapp”.

Information security company Kaspersky was the first to spot this fake app, according to technical website livemint.

The danger in “fake WhatsApp” enables hackers to perform a series of malicious actions without the user’s knowledge and consent, including accessing his conversations on the “real WhatsApp” application, stealing identity data, and others.

In order for the user to remain in a safe position, he must download the application from his official sources, which are the “Google Play” and “Apple Store” stores, and not click on ads that show the fake application on some communication platforms to download it from there.

In the event that the user downloads the malicious application on his phone, he must delete it immediately.