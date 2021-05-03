The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi canceled a judgment of the Court of First Instance, which ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a young man against his co-worker, demanding that she be obliged to return the amount of 416 thousand and 400 dirhams, and the Court of Appeal ruled that the defendant was obliged to return the amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that she be obligated to pay him 416 thousand and 400 dirhams, and the interest, indicating that the girl has a collegial relationship with her, and that they have agreed to partner in the “women’s hairdresser” project, and that she will take the necessary measures for that based on her experience. And he sent her the requested amount, but she breached her commitment to establish the project and did not return the amount to him.

The court of first instance ruled to reject the case, based on the fact that transferring funds to the girl does not benefit in itself the fact that there is a loan to her, as not every handing over of the money benefits the lending, and this court did not accept the plaintiff, so he appealed it, and the defendant’s defense submitted a memorandum in which he demanded that the defendant pay the amount of the claim With legal interest.

The defense confirmed that the verdict did not understand the truth about the transfer of transfers, and also did not understand the appellant’s acknowledgment in the record of evidence collection and the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she received these sums, and her statements contradicted the reason for receiving the money, as she decided that it was for help, and again she said that he was motivated by the desire to marry Of which.

The Court of Appeal confirmed that the documents confirmed that the girl had acknowledged receiving the amount of the claim, but she did not provide a convincing reason to adhere to not obligating her to return it, as it was decided that this amount was for help, and it was also decided that it was because of his desire for her engagement, which was not proven to have been completed, which is not considered Preventing the non-necessity of refunding the amount in both cases, noting that it was evident from the papers that there is no justification preventing the return of the requested amount, and the court ruled to accept the appeal formally, and in the matter to cancel the appealed judgment, and the judgment again to oblige the appellant to pay the appellant 416 thousand and 400 dirhams, With legal interest of 5% annually from the date of the judicial claim until the completion of payment, and obligating it to pay the expenses of the two degrees of litigation.





