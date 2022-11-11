The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled obligating a young man to return the amount of 45,000 dirhams he seized fraudulently, in addition to 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that afflicted the plaintiff.

The details of the case relate to a man filing a lawsuit against a young man, requesting that he pay him an amount of 45,000 dirhams with interest at the rate of 9% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment, and obligating him to pay him an amount of 5,000 dirhams as compensation, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses with the ruling being included. Expedited execution, indicating that the defendant deluded him that he was working for an exchange company, and seized an amount of 45,000 dirhams from him, by fraudulent means, and he was criminally convicted.

For its part, the court indicated in the merits of its judgment that the evidence of the penal judgment is that the defendant reached to seize the amount of 45 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff by fraudulent means, and then the court extracts the defendant’s error, and the corner of the error has been provided by him, and it was clear that This error is the reason for damages to the plaintiff, which makes the elements of responsibility of error, damage and causal relationship available to the defendant.

The court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 50 thousand

Dirhams and obligated him to pay expenses and fees.