A con man posing as Elon musk took $ 560,000 worth of cryptocurrency from a German retiree’s mutual fund, representing the biggest scam with this type of virtual currency in a single transaction.

Sebastián, the victim, said that he received a notification on his cell phone that appeared to be from Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X, while he was getting ready to watch his favorite series at his home in Cologne, Germany.

“Musk tweeted, ‘Dojo 4 Doge?'” The man told the BBC news site, referring to the cryptocurrency. dogecoin that the South African mogul promoted in February from his popular Twitter profile.

In the message stood out a link to a legitimate looking website promoting a cryptocurrency giveaway. “There was a link to a new event below, so I clicked on it and saw that it was giving away Bitcoin“, He said.

This seductive proposal invited participants to send up to 20 bitcoins (over $ 1 million) and they would double your money.

After Sebastian verified that the message had the blue Twitter verification check mark, which was actually false, next to Elon Musk’s name, decided to send $ 560,000 which were equivalent in February to 10 bitcoins.

And he was reassured when the scammers posted responses using a profile almost identical to Elon Musk’s, he told the BBC.

But the money, unsurprisingly, never made it to the victim’s account. It was then that he realized that he had trusted an imposter who used the image of Elon Musk and that had lost his retirement fund.

“I went upstairs and sat on the edge of the bed to tell my wife. I woke her up and told her that she had made a big mistake, a big mistake, “acknowledged Sebastián.

The scam took place less than two weeks after news emerged that Tesla had spent nearly $ 2 billion on bitcoin.

This scam generated the amount of cryptocurrencies ever lost in a single transaction, they recognized from Whale Alert, which shows the entire movement of cryptocurrencies in real time to detect trends and track money.

Cybercriminals have won so far $ 18 million in the first three months of this year, thus exceeding the 16 million obtained in the 12 months of 2020.

“Unfortunately, it is very easy for scammers to create social media accounts and impersonate people,” Bitcoin.org sources said on its website.

“Often they wait, until the person they’re trying to impersonate posts content. The copycat then responds with a follow-up message or call to action, such as a free gift, with an account that looks almost identical to the author. or the original poster, “says Bitcoin.org.

This is not the first time that scammers have tried to cash in on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile, which has nearly 50 million followers and who frequently tweets about cryptocurrencies. The same thing happens with other famous people with a large following, as it happened with Jhon McAfee.

In July 2020, hackers managed to seize the Twitter accounts of famous people like Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg.