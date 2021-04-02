Friday, April 2, 2021
A fake call for vaccination against “Corona” attracts thousands

by admin
April 2, 2021
Unidentified people have launched a fake vaccination call for all elderly people over the age of 80 in the southern Spanish city of Seville.
A message purportedly from the health authorities was published in various groups via the WhatsApp application that all people over the age of 80 years can receive the COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, even without a prior appointment.
El Pais newspaper reported that a queue of about 4 thousand elderly people and their relatives had formed in front of the vaccination center.
Then the health authorities paid with additional staff and prepared two thousand additional vaccine doses so that the elderly would not have to go home without vaccination after they had endured the hardship of waiting.
The health authorities filed charges against unknown persons for spreading the false call for vaccination, which violated the scheduled vaccination campaign.

Source: Agencies

