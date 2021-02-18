With less than a year of virtual shooting, Clubhouse -the social network for audio chats- It has already managed to attract the attention of the leaders of the technology industry and has become the new internet sensation.

That is why no one is surprised if among the thousands of characters that appear in their ranks it comes out the name of Brad Pitt. Especially if the photo and the name match the image of the actor.

The first striking fact is that if one looks closely at the profile description says “NFT collector”, referring to non-fungible tokens used in crypto art, which have also become a subject of wide debate at Clubhouse.

Even more surprising is that the star of so many Hollywood hits took the lead in a room where climate change issues were being debated.

The real Brad Pitt doesn’t usually use social media. DPA

At the end of the almost two hours of exposure, one of the participants was encouraged to ask him if he really was who he claimed to be.

After a long pause, “Brad” confirmed that his real name was Jacob Tran and he was working as a photographer in New York City.

The excuse the impostor offered is that I had created the account in December and had no intention of entering. But after the vertiginous ascent of the last weeks, Tran decided to take a tour to see what it was all about and apparently was dazzled.

The first thing that caught his eye is that some big-name figures (actors, representatives, musicians and other fleeting luminaries) began to follow him and his number of subscribers quickly gained height.

Clubhouse is used to listen to or participate in live talks.

Furthermore, upon entering a room that was empty, it instantly became overflowing with visitors. With a certain irony he confesses that, although he was not present, he could feel thousands of people looking at him and they did not take their eyes off his enigmatic profile.

Suddenly, it is not explained how, he began to moderate a conversation. In the span of a few minutes, the turnout went from 20 people to 10,000 And people kept joining in and thinking, “Oh, Brad Pitt is leading a talk on climate change.”

While this isn’t the first time someone has posed as a celebrity on the app, it is one of the most notable cases since the community has exploded in growth since December 2020.

Impersonating someone else violates the Clubhouse terms of service. So after publicly admitting that it wasn’t Brad Pitt in the room, your account was canceled.

Like someone who dreams of being famous for at least a few hours, he confessed that “I did it to see if I could start an argument.”

Waiting list

Exclusivity is part of the Clubhouse appeal: it is currently only available for iPhone and requires an invitation from another user to access. Such is the hype that some opportunists who were able to enter take the opportunity to sell the two invitations they have available.

Those who do not get the VIP card can download the application and join a waiting list.

The app’s aura, which is free and ad-free for now, grew from the fame of its early members, including rapper Drake, artists Jared Leto, Ashton Kutcher and Tiffany Haddish, and influential figures from the world of technology, such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

However, the main reason Clubhouse is getting more and more attention is that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEOs of Tesla and Facebook, recently turned up there. When two tech icons choose to use the same app to get their message across a few days apart, people take notice.

