The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated the accused to return 2000 dirhams to a student who might have received as auxiliary fees in special lessons with an IELTS certificate after he claimed to be an academic professor specializing in languages, and the court required the accused to pay the plaintiff 1000 dirhams as compensation.

In detail, a student filed a lawsuit in which the judgment demands that the defendant be obliged to return 2000 dirhams to him, while obliging him to pay him a financial compensation of 10 thousand dirhams, indicating that the defendant had seized the claimed amount after he was accused of being an academic professor specializing in language teaching and that he was able To help him in private lessons to obtain an IELTS certificate in exchange for 2000 dirhams as fees to start the training course, which led to deception and forced him to transfer the amount to him.

The prosecutor indicated that, after receiving the money, the accused did not fulfill his obligation to hold the session or return the amount he received, and when he asked him to return the amount, he began to procrastinate and evade the refund of the sums, pointing to the issuance of a criminal judgment against him, which imposed a fine of 3000 dirhams.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the documents prove the defendant’s conviction in the criminal case, and that this unlawful act is the one on which the complainant relies in his pending lawsuit. The court ruled that the defendant is obligated to return 2000 dirhams and obligate him to pay the amount of 1000 dirhams in compensation to the complainant.





