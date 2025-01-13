

01/13/2025



Updated at 1:34 p.m.





Agents of the National Police investigate the homicide of a man that occurred today in the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares.

The body of the victim, a resident of the area and a fair trader, was in front of the Moya bar and was found by the owner of the restaurant, around 8:30 in the morning. Police officers wearing bulletproof vests, but also curious people, came to the scene, generating a great commotion in the street. The deceased belongs to the Muñoz family, of which around twenty members have gone to the point where the homicide occurred.

It was the same owner who gave the call to 112 reporting the discovery of the body of a man, with at least one gunshot wound to the neck, on the public road of the town in the northeast of Madrid, exactly on the street Los Hueros, reports Emergencies 112. The Summa 112 health workers have only been able to confirm the death.

Agents from the Scientific Police and Homicide Group V of the National Police also travel to the place, who are currently taking charge of the investigation, to find out what happened, a settling of scores or revenge, according to the data. that are managed so far. The judicial commission has already ordered the removal of the body.