The company enables a service with bottles for heating while waiting to be able to recharge the propane tanks A neighbor shows the temperatures below zero that are registered in his house, when he cannot put the heat on. / TO. TO.

No heat and no hot water for washing. A hundred residents of different communities of owners distributed throughout the urban area of ​​Yecla have been without a supply of propane gas in their homes for several days. Some have suffered the situation for up to six days, waiting for the distribution company to give them a solution in the midst of the cold wave, with temperatures of up to 4 degrees below zero.

“We have been without gas since Sunday. We have called customer service and so far they have not given us any solution, “explained yesterday the president of one of the affected neighborhood communities, José Pascual Soriano. At home, the thermometer barely reached 11 degrees during the day. At night, the temperature was 8 degrees. “There are neighbors who cannot cook because they also have the installation with gas,” he explained helplessly. Usually the company carries out the supply long before the propane tank that this community has on the roof of the building runs out.

The gas company confirmed to THE TRUTH that it is a problem of “shortage due to the fuel tanker” that is in charge of performing the service. Yesterday, mid-morning, the company sent an urgent service with some cylinders to partially recharge the tanks of some of these affected communities. This allowed the neighbors to turn on the heating while waiting for the truck to permanently recharge the tanks.