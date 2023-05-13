This week’s featured book babelia is Homo unrealisby André Aciman, author of call me by your name, an essay grafted on memories, cultural history and abstract but beautifully narrativized reflections. The essence of the book is the feeling of living a life that does not touch you. And that, perhaps, what has not been lived, what is simply imagined, forms part of the vital trajectory in the same way as real experiences. Because there are memories of things that never happened that weigh as much in our memory as the events that did happen. And, basically, that is life.

It also stands out, in the field of fiction, reserve bitchesby Dahlia de la Cerda. A book of brutal, fascinating and credible stories starring powerful women of all conditions and moral character. There are good, bad and also very bad, without compassion. When literary quality accompanies the publishing phenomenon, a miracle occurs, according to her critic Berna González Harbor.

Other titles reviewed this week are swim dry, the book of poems by José Luis Morante; the volume with the complete poetry by Mariluz Escribano; one hundred guinea pigs, by Gustavo Rodríguez, last (and failed) Alfaguara Prize for novels; and Mudby Begona Mendez. There are also memories The prince and death, the lament of David Vázquez Sallés for the death of his son Marc at the age of 10; and the essay The strength of social democracy. José María Maravall biography of a reformist politician and intellectualby Juan Carlos Sánchez Illán and César Luena, a portrait of the minister of Felipe González who piloted the abandonment of Marxism by the PSOE.

The new memoir from the author of ‘Call me by your name’ confirms that there are memories of things that never happened that weigh as heavily on our minds as the events that did happen. Criticism of Paco Cerdà. See also Energy, pressing by the parties on Draghi. Mattarella: "Price cap very urgent" José Luis Morante’s poems speak of advancing in an unrecognizable environment and bring to the fore the desolation of resisting in an area left over from reality. Criticism of Manuel Rico. The Peruvian writer addresses assisted suicide but fails to make us feel the weight of loneliness or the physical and mental deterioration of the elderly. Criticism of Carlos Zanon. In this novel, the landscape is embodied. The deteriorated coastal lagoon of Murcia becomes a “broken body of a woman in persistent muteness”. Criticism of Carlos Pardo The compilation of the verses of this late writer, whose family was retaliated by the Franco regime, removes her work from the margins of the literary canon. Criticism of Amelia Castilla. The brutal, fascinating and credible stories of the Mexican writer describe without complacency the most multifaceted reality of the young women of her country. Criticism of Berna González Harbour. The author dedicates a book full of love to his son, who died at the age of 10 after suffering from two rare diseases. But he does not speak of death, or not as one speaks of life. Criticism by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip. See also The army is replacing passport officers at major UK airports The biography of José María Maravall, former minister of Felipe González, is a good portrait of the intellectual responsible for the abandonment of Marxism by the PSOE. Criticism of Joaquín Estefanía.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.