Dubai (Al-Ittihad) Cairo (Reuters) – The Chairman of the Egyptian Board of Directors of Multipharma for Medicines said that the company plans to complete the construction of a drug factory in Saudi Arabia during the last quarter of the year, at a cost of two billion pounds ($ 127.4 million), in cooperation with a Saudi partner. Ahmed El-Ezaby added in statements to “Reuters”: Our share in the factory is 80 percent, and 20 percent is for a Saudi investor … The aim of the project is to cover the Saudi market, and to go to the markets of the surrounding Arab countries. Multipharma was established in 1990, and its issued and paid up capital is 535 million pounds. El-Ezaby said that the company, which works as an agent for several foreign companies to market the drug in Egypt, has grown its sales by five percent in 2020 to about five billion pounds, and aims to increase it between 25 and 30 percent this year.