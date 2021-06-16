How did you feel about this article?

US President Joe Biden (D) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (E) shake hands during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021| Photo: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, exchanged a few words at the beginning of the bilateral summit this Wednesday (16), in Geneva, when the American said it was better to meet face to face and the Russian highlighted who expected a “productive” meeting.

The first to speak was Putin, who emphasized that “many issues have accumulated in US-Russian relations”. “I hope our meeting will be productive,” declared the Russian president at the beginning of the meeting in Villa La Grange.

“Mr. President, I would like to thank you for your initiative in holding this meeting,” added Putin, sitting in one of the mansion’s libraries next to Biden and his respective Foreign Affairs officers, Russian Sergey Lavrov and American Antony Blinken .

Biden said “thank you” after his Russian counterpart said he expected a productive meeting and added: “As he always said, it’s better to meet face to face.”

The US president also recalled that during this day both will try to determine where their mutual interests lie and where their disagreements lie. “We can do everything to discuss matters in a professional and predictable way,” he said.

The two leaders spoke briefly in front of journalists at the start of the summit, before reporters were removed from the room.

When asked whether he trusts Putin, Biden nodded.

When a reporter asked the Russian president whether he feared imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny and what he would do if Ukraine joins NATO, Putin looked up and didn’t respond.