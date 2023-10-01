The two finalists for the presidency of Eucador, Daniel Noboa and Luisa González, will face each other this Sunday in a debate in which they will try to convince the 37% of the electorate who have not yet decided on their vote, according to the pollster Cedatos. Violence has been the main theme of this atypical campaign, which began with the murder of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio. The United States offers a reward of five million dollars for information that helps capture the masterminds.

The intention of the vote is led by the candidate of the ADN alliance, Noboa, with 44% compared to the candidate of the Citizen Revolution, Luisa González with 32%, according to the Opinion Profiles survey. The largest group of undecided people are young people between 16 and 25 years old, 39.6% of them have not yet decided who they will vote for on Sunday, October 15. And it is the ethereal group that the candidates aim to capture, and for that they have changed their image, trying to look fresher, using youthful and friendly language typical of social networks. They share the music they like and tell the five secrets that should be known about them, although the weight of the elections is not on the young people given the current harsh realities of Ecuador.

And it is because insecurity in the South American country has encapsulated the electoral campaign in social networks and has displaced the ritual of walking the streets with drums, drums, and flags that used to end in a show on a stage. “Fear not only exacerbates the security of the candidates, but also of the leaders, those who are in the territory and mobilize people for fear of a new attack,” says political analyst César Febres Cordero.

This scenario of fear was marked by the crime of presidential candidate Villavicencio that occurred on August 9 in Quito, a few days before the first debate, which demonstrated that the uncertain, what cannot be seen, is what can change an election in just a single moment. hours, as can the recent decision of the United States government to offer a reward that “cannot be read outside the electoral process,” says Pedro Donoso, crisis analyst. “This offer and its result could affect the electoral process that could affect the campaign of the Citizen Revolution movement,” he adds. Villavicencio’s political career focused on denouncing acts of corruption by the Government of former President Rafael Correa. Until hours before his death, he denounced irregularities in works contracts in strategic sectors that are in the Prosecutor’s Office.

But the violence in the campaign transcends the assassination of Villavicencio, or the murder of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, or the more than 5,300 homicides recorded in 2023. For Donoso, violence can mean something different depending on the region and who I looked at it: “In Quito it has the body of suicide because there are more suicides than murders, in Durán it has the body of a hitman, and in the Amazon of poverty.” This is used in the campaign by the candidates, who talk a lot about the problem and little about the solutions and the team they will have to address the main concern of Ecuadorians.

Both candidates try to be the “new” thing in politics, have their own identity and move away from comparisons with other politicians or governments. “González, for example, although he has not completely abandoned the discourse of the past, he no longer uses the catchphrase of we already did it which he maintained in the first round,” says Febres Cordero, “but he has also not managed to position a clear strategy of talking about the future, about what the present circumstances offer to change them in the year and a half of government that he would have,” he adds.

While the young businessman struggles with the shadow of his government being the same as that of Guillermo Lasso, 38% of those surveyed by Perfiles de Opinión believe that he will create a government similar to the current one, and that means that “any inability to execute or lack of State presence is easily attributable to Lasso and that could be an aggravating factor for candidate Noboa,” describes Donoso, due to the warning of a dry spell that the country’s electricity sector is going through and the intensity with which the phenomenon of El Child.

Given the lack of freedom to campaign in the streets, Sunday’s presidential debate will be the candidates’ opportunity to demystify what is said about them, but the importance is in the post-debate, analysts agree. “In the strategy they will use to keep that demystification alive until election day,” says Donoso.

