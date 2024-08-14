From here he passes and from here his image emerges to the world saying, I am here in this heart, smelling the scent of Ma’aridh and belonging to a time when love was a lush shaded lotus tree with generous fruit.

Mahmoud Youssef, the philosopher of love and lover of life, in Al-Ittihad newspaper. In the old building opposite Al-Jazeera Club, the “young man” Mahmoud Youssef was getting out of his blue Mazda car, carrying his fertile imagination, and between his lips a Marlboro cigarette, following its gray smoke with the whispers of Abdel Halim Hafez’s songs. As soon as he entered the glass door of Al-Ittihad, laughter began to echo through the halls, greeting this always smiling man, this one who was radiant with optimism, this one who dreamed of ideas like birds landing on the branches of the old lote tree in the embrace of Mu’aridh.

Today, as I turn the pages of a memory book that has never been closed, I feel that Mahmoud Youssef may be looking at me from somewhere in this vast existence, perhaps listening to the conversations of friends, perhaps still singing and raising the anthem high for the sake of life.

I feel that death is nothing but a pause for contemplation and looking at life closely, then returning to a world whose noise may subside and whose huge machinery may calm down, and life may once again become a grain of wheat scattered by the wind, where the fields are farms of joy, and where man is the center of the universe, as the German philosopher Martin Heidegger said.

Mahmoud Youssef sang a lot about life and welcomed it with a high spirit like a child looking at the universe with eyes purer than dew drops. Mahmoud Youssef played the harp of joy as if he was welcoming death with the ease of saints and the spirituality of the noble.

Mahmoud Youssef once cried out, saying, “Do not be afraid, my friend. Life is but a passage. We are the water that passes through its strait. The trees will bear fruit one day, and the caravan will sing with joy for the lovers whose songs the alleys of Ma’aridh grew up on, and its shores flourished with the flowers of joyful encounters with those they loved and those who revived on its soil the deeds of Qais ibn al-Mulawwah, Amr ibn Kulthum, and many others.”

Mahmoud Youssef is a philosopher of a different kind. He has a life and many methods in philosophy. He has a vocabulary in dreams, the eloquence of which is born of truth, and its brilliance is the product of spontaneity.

Mahmoud Youssef, this big child, this spontaneous one perfumed with the fragrance of the soil of Ma’aridh and the scent of its noble free women, Mahmoud Youssef, the rich in culture overflowing with a torrent of saffron memory… the memory of days soaked in seawater and what the boats of the good old days left behind of images and scenes of Yemeni sailors raising the anthem high through the strings of the oud and the melancholy of the wave whispering in the ears of the village sleeping on the summer sand wet with the sweat of brown arms.

Mahmoud Youssef passes by, carrying with him the dates of the fortune teller and a message from under the water. Abdel Halim Hafez passes by, singing to lovers and dwelling on delicious pain and trouble, as if it were lightning hiding in the coat of a rain cloud.