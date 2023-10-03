A pilot from the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) died this Tuesday after a training plane crashed to the ground in Cali (Valle del Cauca). The deceased has been identified as Hanner David Sánchez Mora, captain and training pilot from Buga, in the same department. Traveling with him was cadet Juan David Díaz Solano, who was able to be rescued alive from the flames caused by the crash. The damaged aircraft, a T-90 Calima with registration FAC-2448, was on a training mission.

Remains of the plane, in Cal, on October 3, 2023. Jair F. Coll

The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. The plane fell in Jorge Isaacs Park, at the intersection of 26th Street and Carrera 7th, very close to a vehicle lane. Because the aircraft fell in a green zone, no one was affected other than the crew. There was also no damage to infrastructure. Traffic on the aforementioned streets and on the eighth race had to be suspended, according to the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

As soon as the plane fell, several people approached with fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames, as can be seen in videos and recordings spread on social networks. In them you can also see the moment when cadet Díaz Solano is rescued and placed on a stretcher to be treated in an ambulance. He was then transferred to the Los Remedios clinic to receive medical care, according to the FAC.

A firefighter cordons off the perimeter where the incident occurred in a park in the Porvenir neighborhood, in the north of Cali. Jair F. Coll

Fire engines also went to the place where the incident occurred, a few streets away from the Marco Fidel Suárez Military Aviation School, to put out the fire. The quick reaction of the citizens was supported by the presence of several officers from the National Police, who at that time were making a tour of that quadrant of the city. The FAC announced that an inspection commission will carry out an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

