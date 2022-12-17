The lead plaintiff in the court case, captain Rachel Corsey, told BBC Scotland there were “many examples” where players felt they were not being adequately resourced.

“We want there to be change going forward,” she added.

“Our women’s national team shares the same fundamental view that equality must be at the heart of the development of sport at all levels,” the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.

“We remain committed to accelerating the growth of girls’ and women’s football,” the statement said.

The news comes months after the United States women’s soccer team agreed with the local association for the game to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay, in what the players described as a historic moment for the sport.