A European woman almost lost all her savings, had it not been for the intervention of her bank, and stopped transfers that she carried out herself through the deposit machine for the benefit of electronic fraudsters, after one of them deluded her that he was an employee of the bank that had her account, and that her data needed to be updated, and that she had to withdraw all the money that she had. account and deposit it in another account.

The case papers considered by the Dubai courts revealed that the victim actually transferred 5,500 dirhams, and then proceeded to transfer 18,000 dirhams, had it not been for the money being seized by the bank. And a fine of 5,500 dirhams, and deportation from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused participated with other fugitives in carrying out systematic fraud operations against bank customers.

She indicated that in this case they targeted a European woman, whom they called, and the caller claimed that he was an employee of the bank, and provided her with her personal data and bank account data, then deluded her that her data needed to be updated, and the procedure required transferring funds to another account, which was established in her name with the bank. .

The woman responded to the fraudster, and began transferring the money, but the effect of the crime failed in the second stage of the transfer, and the bank withheld the largest amount that she was about to lose.

The victim stated in the Public Prosecution investigations and the police inference report that the person who spoke with her knew information about her, as he provided her with all her personal data, then asked her to go to any deposit machine belonging to the same bank, to deposit all the amounts in her account to another account, which he gave her. his number, and deluded her that it was her new account.

She added that she first deposited 1,500 dirhams, then 4,000 dirhams, so the man told her that there was still 18,000 dirhams left in her account, and asked her to deposit it also until the update process was completed, so she withdrew the amount, then actually proceeded to deposit it through the machine that withdrew the banknotes, without giving it any notice of depositing it into the new account.

The woman continued that the next day she went to the bank, and told the employees there what had happened, but she was shocked when they told her that she had been defrauded, and that the caller had nothing to do with the bank, so she filed a report of the incident, and the bank refunded her an amount of 18 thousand dirhams, which the machine booked after suspecting the nature of the transaction. through which it was conducted.

In addition, the case papers included a bank account statement, in the name and photo of the identity of the accused, to whom the sums seized from the woman were transferred, and by questioning him in the Public Prosecution investigations, he denied the charge against him, indicating that there was another person of Asian nationality, who asked him to create the account. , and managed it.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the accused, along with other fugitives, defrauded the victim, seized her money, and proceeded to seize another amount, stressing in the reasoning behind the ruling that the evidence of conviction is supported by what was proven from the seizure, police investigations, and the bank’s statement that The account to which the money was transferred and the phone number registered on it belong to the accused, which fulfills the elements of the fraud crime attributed to the accused, and it ruled to imprison him for one month and deport him from the country, in addition to a fine of 5,500 dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Police, the Public Prosecution, as well as banks, have repeatedly warned against disclosing any confidential bank data, or carrying out financial transactions based on similar phone calls, as it represents one of the methods of electronic fraud, which is usually carried out by professional people, who exploit other defendants to receive the money they receive. is seized.

• The bank suspected the nature of the transactions… and saved the bulk of the victim’s money.