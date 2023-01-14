The Dubai Misdemeanor Court considered a strange case of a European woman who filed a lawsuit against her husband, because of his assault on her privacy by photographing her naked and semi-nude without her consent, despite her constant warnings to him, and expressing her annoyance at his behavior, especially after he published cameras inside the house, under the pretext of surveillance. support worker, but she made sure he was watching her personally.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 38-year-old husband with assaulting his wife’s privacy by taking pictures of her and keeping them on his phone without her consent, demanding that he be punished with a misdemeanor of “violating privacy in cases other than those authorized by law,” according to the Rumors and Cybercrime Law.

According to the facts of the case, the victim informed the police that her husband takes pictures and video clips of her via his mobile phone, when she is in indecent situations, such as breastfeeding their son or while she is sleeping, or when changing her clothes, and also when she gets angry or cries.

She said that he was obsessed with recording and taking pictures of all her actions, and that she asked him more than once, orally and through text messages, to stop filming her, but he did not pay attention to her request and continued his actions, considering that this was his right as a husband.

And she confirmed that he went so far as to install surveillance cameras in the house, so that he could watch them from a distance. When she asked him about the reason, he told her that he wanted to monitor the domestic workers. And when she turned off the cameras, while she was alone in the house, he called her angrily, asked her about the reason, and rebuked her.

During the trial, the husband denied the accusation against him, stating that she is the one who sends him her private pictures, and that she is lying about her allegations against him, while his legal representative pushed the malicious accusation, due to the existence of marital disputes between them.

The report of the Department of Electronic Evidence in the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police revealed that there are pictures in the memory of the husband’s phone belonging to the wife.

The court affirmed its satisfaction with the wife’s decision regarding the accused’s assault on her privacy, which is consistent with what was proven by electronic evidence experts. It ruled to convict him and fine him 5,000 dirhams, and to refer the compensation claim to the competent civil court for adjudication.