A tourist from Slovenia was found in an apartment in a multi-storey building in Pattaya without signs of life. Details reported by local publication The Pattaya News.

According to the source, the incident occurred on December 6 in the southern part of the Thai resort. A 47-year-old European man was found lying on the sofa with a helium tank next to him. During the inspection of the room, the police did not find any signs of a struggle or search.

It is known that the traveler rented a house for about a month. He was found by the landlord, who had previously tried unsuccessfully to contact the client several times. The investigation into the incident continues.

