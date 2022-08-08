Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia, the international debate, and above all the Italian one, has been monopolized by the assumption that it was the expansion of NATO to the East that caused the fair. the real problem for Russia has always been Ukraine’s integration into the EU, not NATO.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, there have been several attempts to remove integration processes in the post-Soviet space. A number of Russian-led organizations had emerged – the Commonwealth of Independent States (CSI), the Organization in the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO), which functioned primarily as platforms for cooperation rather than integration. After several failed attempts to promote integration in the post-Soviet space, the Eurasian Economic Union (EU) was founded on 1 January 2015, in which Russia united Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia. The declared aim was the formation of a common market for raw materials, services, capital and labor; for electricity, oil and gas; the elimination of administrative and technical barriers to stimulate trade between Member States; the development of the transport infrastructure. There were two underlying questions: what were the main objectives of the EU? Was it an organization aimed at economic cooperation, or just an attempt by President Putin to create an institutional framework for his sphere of influence in the so-called “foreign neighbor”?

At the time, the rate of transactions between the members of the Union had shown a very unbalanced integration, with negative trends in Russia’s trade with other states. Furthermore, a slow dynamics of the movement of capital and the labor force, as well as an asymmetry in the distance between the centers of the economies of Russia and Belarus and those of Russia and Kazakhstan, represented further challenges to a process of economic integration to growth. of trade within the EU. Russia also felt the negative impact of re-exporting goods through third countries via Kazakhstan and Belarus.

More generally, after the collapse of the USSR, the economic weight and commercial volume of Russia compared to the post-Soviet countries had dropped considerably. Today, the CIS zone has very little influence on the Russian economy and weighs less than 14% of Russian foreign trade and less than 1% of its foreign investments. The Russian economy is – it would be more correct to say “was” – much more interconnected with that of the EU, which together with China had become the main protagonist of trade in the region, not only with Russia.

Europe began to develop its economic relations with the post-Soviet countries under the “European Eastern Partnership” program, and in the case of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova it had deepened them thanks to the “Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade” agreement. Agreement»(Dcfta). This program has pushed the post-Soviet economies to move further towards Europe at the expense of Russia, as had already happened previously in the Baltic States. Last year, for example, the EU had become Ukraine’s largest trading partner, with a 39.5% share. The EU had also become the main investor in Ukraine.

Kiev had refused from the start to join Putin’s Eurasian Economic Union. In addition to a geopolitical reasoning, this decision was dictated by economic rationality, in particular after the negative experience of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, which the EU had asked to raise customs tariffs beyond the limits imposed by the World Trade Organization (WTO). , of which they were members. If Ukraine had opted for the EU, it would have jeopardized its stay in the WTO: in Ukraine the customs tariff was 5.8%, and in Russia it was 7.8%: Ukraine would therefore have to compensate others WTO members lost nearly $ 2 billion, as well as losing trade freedom to third countries and trade organizations. Not only that: the accession of a post-Soviet country to the EU would have slowed down its modernization, as technologies and know-how were usually imported from Europe.

With this vision clear, it could be argued that until now the Eurasian Union has only expanded through coercion and subsidies. Regarding the participation of Belarus in the EU, Putin was very clear: «The gas price charged for Belarus benefits from the“ integration discount ”». Indeed, Minsk remains dependent on Russian energy resources and Kremlin subsidies, and today the very survival of the Lukashenko regime is essentially guaranteed by Putin.

Moscow also exercised its power over Armenia, on several levels. Armenia depends on remittances from migrants working in Russia, which also owns its energy and communications infrastructure. Russia operates the Metsamor nuclear power plant and has a military base in Giumri. With the prospect of Armenia getting closer to the EU through the Eastern Partnership, and pending the signing of an association agreement in 2013, Russia had begun to increase pressure on Yerevan. In 2013 Putin visited Baku and signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for massive arms sales, while at the same time the Kremlin had raised the price of gas for Armenia by 50%. For security reasons related to the unresolved conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh at the time, the Armenian authorities were forced to abandon any idea of ​​a free trade agreement with the EU and instead opt for EU membership. In return, Russia rewarded Armenia with a reduction in the price of gas (about $ 140 million a year).

Putin tried to use the same carrots with Ukraine to persuade then-president Victor Yanukovych to join the EU. In addition, promise that Russia would pay the fines to the WTO for the increased customs tariffs. The Kharkiv agreement, signed between Russia and Ukraine, was supposed to reduce the price of gas for Ukraine, but it turned out to be a fiction. In return, Ukraine agreed to extend the lease to the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopil for another 25 years. Instead of resorting to legal means to receive the discount, the government of Kiev opted for a political solution, and Russia again offered unacceptable conditions for Ukraine: joining the Customs Union and creating joint ventures with Gazprom, in order to enter the management of the Ukrainian gas sector. Moscow failed to persuade Kiev and therefore denied a gas discount.

Before 2014, relations between Russia and Ukraine had always been based on mutual dependence, with frequent clashes following Moscow’s attempts to impose Eurasian norms on the Ukrainian economy and move it into the sphere of its own economic interests. Russia wanted Kiev to join the Customs Union and abandon the idea of ​​the DCFTA agreement with Europe. From the Ukrainian point of view, the integration model promoted by Russia has always been a problem, as Kiev had chosen integration with the EU. Kiev had always seen the eventual accession to the EU as the transformation into a “minor partner” of Moscow, to which it would have had to delegate crucial decisions in foreign policy.

Instead, the main purpose of the EU had always been to involve Ukraine, which is fundamental for its economic success. Being the second largest country in the CIS, Ukraine would automatically have guaranteed the other members of the EU a market larger than that of any other post-Soviet country. Second, not being based on the mining sector, the Ukrainian economy is much more diversified, and could offer great opportunities to expand trade within the EU. Putin had stressed in several interviews that, without Ukraine – with its 45 million inhabitants, its industry and its economic, cultural and historical ties with Russia – the EU would not have been an important project. As Putin’s ideologist Aleksandr Dugin said, “the battle for the integration of the post-Soviet space was the battle for Kiev”. Yet from the outset it was clear that Ukraine was not interested in full membership of the EU: it remained as an observer in the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEc) limiting itself to developing bilateral trade relations with members of the CIS.

Russia has always opposed Ukraine’s signing of the Association Agreement and the DCFTA Agreement with Europe. Moscow argued that this would prevent it from trading with its neighbors due to the incompatibility between the EU and EU tariff systems. However, even if this is true, Russia still maintains free trade agreements in the CSI with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia (which maintains a free trade agreement with Russia even after withdrawing from the CSI following the war with Russia in August 2008. Article 18, paragraph 1 of the CIS charter establishes that “this treaty does not preclude member states from participating in customs, free trade or border trade unions that comply with the rules of the WTO”.

In September 2013, the adviser to the Russian president Sergey Glazyev had warned Ukraine that, in the event of the signing of the association treaty with the EU, Russia would not only react by imposing economic sanctions, but the Kremlin “would no longer guarantee the status of Ukraine as a state, and could have intervened if the pro-Russian regions would have addressed Moscow directly ”. The war in Ukraine was in fact the result of the Russian opposition to the Ukrainian decision to prefer integration with the European Union to the Putinian geopolitical project of the EU.

This coercion strategy has brought Russia as a member of the EU only insignificant economic benefits, and this leads to the hypothesis that the Eurasian project is essentially political in nature, allowing Moscow to claim its status as a great power in the region and in the world, guaranteeing its dominant position in the post-Soviet space. Timofei Bordachev and Andrei Skriba stated in their analyzes that “in the view of international relations of the authors of Russian politics, the status ofthe great power has never been directly linked to economic efficiency or national well-being, but is, if anything, conditioned by the ability to use the power of the nation to guarantee Russian interests ». According to these authors, the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union was Putin’s reaction to the “color revolutions” and the “Eastern Partnership” of Europe (perceived by Russia as Western interference in what it still considered its “foreign neighbor”) , with the ultimate aim of reaffirming Russia’s status as a great power in the entire region.

* tradiation of Anna Zafesova