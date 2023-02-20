A university student was surprised that his car, which he left in the yard of a villa belonging to one of his friends, was not there when he returned to it after spending some time at a party with them, and his shock was double when he realized that one of the friends present at the party was the one who took the car, and seized the amount of 9800 dirhams.

The victim filed a report with the police about the incident, and the accused, a 24-year-old European, was identified and referred to the Public Prosecution Office.

According to the facts of the case, according to the court’s certainty and reassured him and its conscience, and it took place in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused took advantage of the calm and darkness of the night, and the victim left his car unsealed, with a key inside it, and he managed to infiltrate it and get out of the villa with it, and stole 9,800 dirhams, belonging to the victim. without his consent, pointing out that the investigations resulted in the validity of the incident.

The victim testified in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he entered the country on a visit visa, being a student at a well-known university in another emirate, and went to visit one of his relatives, who held a party at his house in Dubai, pointing out that he stopped the car, but his key fell in it, so he left it and entered the house.

After about 15 minutes, he returned to the parking lot to check the vehicle, and was surprised that it had disappeared. When he asked the guard, he informed him that another person had taken it and left the place.

A proof witness in the incident stated that he was present at the party attended by both the victim and the accused, and stayed for about half an hour, then left for his residence. A few hours later, another friend who was at the party came to him and informed him that the accused had stolen the victim’s car and left the villa.

By asking the accused in the police inference report, he confessed to the crime, but retracted his statement before the court, which confirmed in the reasons for its decision that the presence of criminal intent in the crime of theft is achieved with the knowledge of the perpetrator at the time of committing the act, indicating that it is the authority of the trial court to estimate the intention of the accused.

A court of first instance confirmed its confidence in the evidence that the accused had committed the charge attributed to him, by seizing the car without the consent of the victim, and stealing a sum of money from it, and then ruled that he be imprisoned for three months and fined 2,000 dirhams, in addition to 9,800 dirhams.

For his part, the accused appealed the initial ruling before the Court of Appeal, and denied the charge against him again, while the Public Prosecution requested that his appeal be rejected and the ruling upheld.

In the reasons for its decision, the Court of Appeal stated that the appealed primary judgment surrounded the incident, including all the legal elements of the crime ascribed to the accused, and cited evidence derived from the arrest incident, based on what the victim, the evidence witness, and the accused’s confession proved. In person, in the seizure report, all of which are evidence that would lead to the appealed verdict, and then the court upheld the initial judgment and rejected the appeal.

The Court of Appeal rejected the defendant’s appeal and upheld the preliminary ruling.