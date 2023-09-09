Two people, of the nationality of an Arab country, defrauded a European man, and seized 348 thousand dirhams from him, in exchange for a fake nationality belonging to one of the Pacific islands.

They presented him with forged papers, which included a Kiribani passport, an identity card, a bank investment certificate, a nationality certificate, a certificate as an agent for that country, a driver’s license, and other papers, for which the victim paid without realizing that it was just a ploy to seize his money.

The competent authorities arrested the accused, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that they be imprisoned for six months, fined the amount seized, and deported from the country.

According to the details of the case, the victim was looking for a passport that would provide him with the privilege of entering different countries, without the need to obtain a prior entry visa, so one of his friends directed him to the accused, who claimed that he was an agent in the Middle East for a country called “Kiribani”, and that he had A company specialized in issuing the documents of that country, and he met him in a place specially prepared for this purpose.

The accused presented the victim with a certificate written in English, falsely attributed to that country, stating that he is its representative in the region.

He also showed him passport photos that he claimed he had obtained for other people residing in the country, which prompted the victim to believe him.

To instill confidence in himself, the accused signed a contract with the victim stipulating the issuance of a passport for him in exchange for 348 thousand and 650 dirhams, and he later handed him a passport in his name, in addition to an identity card, a bank investment certificate, a nationality certificate, and a driver’s license, but he was discovered when he presented To transfer his residency from his expired passport to the passport of that country, all of these documents were forged, including the passport, so he reported the incident.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim stated that one of the defendants invited him to meet him at his company specialized in business services, and offered him certificates indicating that he is an agent for that country in the Middle East, and the accused was accompanied by his other partner.

He added that they assured him that their company had the authority to issue passports for the state of “Kiribani”, and they signed a contract with him in his name, stamped with the company’s seal. One of them the next day, telling him that the check was not paid because the signature did not match, and asked him to hand over the amount in cash, so he sent a representative with the amount, and he got the original check.

The victim indicated that he received a text message the next day on “WhatsApp” containing the application form for obtaining “Kiribani” citizenship, so he edited the application and sent it to the accused, along with a personal photo. A few days later, he received a letter from the accused, including a scanned copy of a passport in his name, along with other documents he requested, including an investment certificate, identity card, and driver’s license.

He explained that the defendants asked him for the rest of the amount to hand over the originals of these documents, so he handed them 198,650 dirhams, pointing out that he discovered the crime after nearly two years, when his passport expired, so he asked the Naturalization and Residence Department to transfer his residence visa in the country to his new passport, but he was shocked. When the officials informed him that the passport was forged, and a complaint was registered against him, he filed a complaint against the defendants.

The victim was looking for a passport that would give him the privilege of entering different countries, without the need to obtain a prior visa.