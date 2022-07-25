25 July 2022 11:02
The European Union Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said on Monday that the bloc’s countries should start preparing now for a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the fall and winter, noting a “alarming increase” in outbreaks.
Commissioner Stella Kyriakides also warned that the pandemic was not over yet, telling Cyprus Radio, “Unfortunately, there has been an alarming increase in cases in several countries.”
“For the past two months, we have been preparing for fall and winter, fully aware that the next pandemic wave cannot and should not burden our economies or societies, especially at a time when they are already affected,” she said.
Kyriakides, who is Cypriot, said that the commission had asked member states to speed up the pace of giving booster doses of vaccines to people over the age of 60 and to groups at risk.
“These months must be preparatory … so that our health systems are ready for possible new waves that may be associated, for example, with seasonal influenza,” she said.
Source: Reuters
