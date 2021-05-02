The Commissioner for Trade in the European Union Valdes Dombrovskis stated that he is optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement

With the administration of US President Joe Biden to end the long-running dispute between the two sides over the support provided to Airbus and Boeing.

Today, Sunday, the Financial Times quoted Dombrovskis as saying that the European Union and the United States have been engaged in intense discussions about the 16-year-old trade dispute, and praised the existence of a “shift” after President Joe Biden’s administration took power.

“There are reasons to expect that we will be able to solve this problem, and that we will not have to go back to imposing reciprocal customs duties,” Dombrovskis said.

He was quoted by the Bloomberg News Agency as saying that the United States and the European Union are working on new rules to support airlines in the future.

It should be noted that each side sees the other side unfairly supporting domestic aircraft manufacturers.