Bur Dubai Police Station arrested a European in less than 24 hours, who ran over an Arab person with his car, causing his death on the spot at the scene of the accident, then the perpetrator fled the scene.

The Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Umar said that the center’s patrols received a report from the Command and Control Center Department at the General Department of Operations at about one in the morning about a run-over accident on Dubai-Al-Ain Road and the death of the victim, and the escape of the perpetrator of the accident to an unknown destination.

He added that an immediate move to the scene of the accident and a team of patrols were formed and it was found that the victim had parked his car on the shoulder of the road to cause it to break down, then the perpetrator’s car speeded up and ran over him and its driver fled the scene, but the team succeeded in locating and arresting him and controlling the car that caused the accident, pointing to The accused was surprised by the speed at which the police reached him, and he confessed his action, justifying his failure to stop and continue on his way due to his feeling of fear, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of running over and fleeing the scene of the accident.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

