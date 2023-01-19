An investigation carried out by the European delegation of Zero Waste, an international movement that was born in 2004 to promote the recycling and reuse of all waste, has detected “alarming” levels of toxins in chicken eggs and plants around the Valdemingómez incinerator in Madrid, even higher in the southwestern part of the Las Lomas incinerator, where the ash deposits are. Zero Waste has presented this Thursday its second biomonitoring of areas of the continent where there are active waste incinerators, which in Spain has been carried out with the help of Ecologists in Actionthe Environment Action Group (Grass) and the Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Madrid (Fravm), who have collaborated with the ToxicoWatch Foundation in taking samples. “This second report with data from 2022 shows very high levels and confirms the results of the first report, with data from 2021,” explains Carlos Arribas, spokesman for Ecologistas en Acción.

Specifically, the biomonitoring study, commissioned by ToxicoWatch, a laboratory certified in the Netherlands to carry out this type of study, has analyzed the emissions from waste incinerators in three countries, Spain, the Czech Republic and Lithuania during 2022 and, therefore, For the second consecutive year, the one with the highest levels of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) is Valdemingómez, which incinerates 300,000 tons of waste per year. Some 8,628 people live next to the plant in the Cañada Real settlement and the Ensanche de Vallecas, the neighborhood Covibar de Rivas Vaciamadrid and a neighborhood of Getafe.

ToxicoWatch has monitored plants and products that collect pollution over a long period of time, which is more reliable than spot air quality measurements, in the vicinity of incinerators UAB Kauno Cogeneration Power Plant (Kaunas, Lithuania), the incinerator of the Valdemingómez Technology Park (Madrid) and ZEVO Chotíkov (Pilsen, Czech Republic) in the closest environment and within a radius of two kilometers from the incinerators UAB Kauno Cogeneration Power Plant (Kaunas, Lithuania), Valdemingómez Technology Park (Madrid) and ZEVO Chotíkov (Pilsen, Czech Republic). Specifically, the biomarkers analyzed are eggs from free-range hens, needles from evergreen trees, and mosses.

The investigation, argues Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), reveals that most of the eggs in the immediate vicinity of the three incinerators exceed the legal limits for bioassay and chemical analysis in the EU. The analysis of the vegetation shows dioxins in high concentrations in the three zones. Elevated amounts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are also found in mosses, pine needles, and free range hen eggs in the three zones and high levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in mosses and pine needles.

The most contaminated area is around Valdemingómez, one of the oldest incinerators in Europe. The highest levels of dioxins measured in ToxicoWatch biomonitoring studies in Europe have been those of Valdemingómez mosses, ZWE stresses. In pines and cypresses something similar happens, dioxins and PAHs present the highest level of this investigation, just as it happened in the 2021 study. The report indicates that The high levels located to the southwest of the facilities may be related to the deposit of ash bags, some of them broken, as denounced by environmentalists and neighbors in October. Finally, for chicken eggs, biomonitoring has shown higher levels of dioxins, “most likely with brominated dioxins.”

The study, the organization maintains, highlights “the limitations of POP measurements based on chemical analysis, required by EU legislation, since they do not measure the total toxicity of thousands of toxic substances emitted by waste incinerators” . In addition, it points out that “the available data on POPs emissions are based on calculated figures and averages, which is a misleading picture of real emissions.”

“Waste combustion facilities emit toxic substances that persist in the environment, accumulate in ecosystems and have significant negative effects on human health and the natural environment,” denounces Janek Vähk, coordinator of the Climate, Energy and Pollution Program from ZWE. “Thousands of people live near these combustion plants throughout Europe. To date, they have not been informed about the health and safety risks of these facilities nor are they entitled to compensation for the damages they suffer when these facilities break the law,” criticizes Vähk.

The spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción points out the need to promote biomonitoring to learn about the impact of incinerators on the health of the population and the environment. In this regard, Arribas recalls that the Strategic Health and Environment Planapproved in Spain in 2021, includes implementing human biomonitoring strategies to monitor potential health effects, but they are not being carried out.

With the results of the investigation in hand, ZWE, Ecologistas, Fravm and Grama demand that the future industrial emissions directive, which is currently under review, contemplate the use of bioassays to control POP emissions from combustion facilities of waste, oblige operators to publish all data on emissions with a view to guaranteeing compensation rights for damage caused when these facilities break the law and establish POP emission limit values ​​that are “as strict as possible” and consistent with the “lowest achievable emissions”.

The next january 22the Working Group for the closure of the Valdemingómez incinerator, made up of Ecologistas en Acción, Fravm and Grama, will organize the IV march from the Ensanche de Vallecas to Valdemingómez to demand the closure of this facility.