The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said today, Friday, that the European Union will launch an initiative to help the “Kovacs” mechanism to provide vaccines against the emerging corona virus for poor countries.

Von der Leyen added that the Federation intends to donate at least 100 million doses of anti-virus vaccines to the global initiative to share vaccines “Kovacs”, by the end of the year.

Von der Leyen announced the move at the World Health Summit, a special online meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized and emerging economies organized by the European Commission and Italy.

The “Kovacs” program is an initiative supported by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines against Coronavirus to the most needy people in the world.

The European Union and Italy, which currently holds the G20 presidency, are hosting the summit to enable participants to share experiences during the pandemic.

The aim of the online meeting is to agree on the “Rome Declaration”, which sets guidelines for preventing a future health crisis and ensuring better preparedness for those cases.