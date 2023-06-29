The Inequalities and Diversity Forum has relaunched the petition for the creation of a European infrastructure for vaccines, medicines and biomedical innovation within its “Health as a common good” campaign, on the occasion of the vote in the European Parliament of the Report on the lessons learned from the pandemic of Covid-19 and on the lessons for the future, drawn up by the COVI Special Commission, tentatively scheduled for July 10, and of the vote on the new drug legislation. The campaign is accompanied by a documentary and by sending to all Italian MEPs with the request to take a clear position in favor of public health research.

To strengthen the request, the results of the independent study for the European Parliament, prepared by Massimo Florio and Simona Gamba (University of Milan) and by Chiara Pancotti (CSIL), which showed how vaccines against Covid have been produced more thanks to public (30 billion) and private (16 billion) investments. But the great risk assumed by the States has not been matched by a right of co-ownership of the knowledge produced, and vaccines have been purchased at high prices which have weighed heavily on national health systems. For this reason the ForumDD has decided to relaunch its proposal to create an autonomous and non-profit European public infrastructure for the development of new drugs and vaccines.