The loss against Atlético de Madrid has been a hard blow for Real Madrid. Beyond the loss of points or the question of pride that this crossing entails, the reality is that the whites showed many shortcomings in quality against a more competitive rival than those they had had along the way, a fact that Ancelotti and company will have to resolve. If they don’t want to add another failed year in the White House.
More news on the transfer market
It cannot be denied that this Real Madrid has not made a greater effort this summer due to the lack of certainties for the near future since there are several names that do not have a tomorrow within the club. The first, Ancelotti, who will leave the squad in the summer, passing through Modric, who is already thinking about the MLS and reaching people who were loyal and useful for a decade, but who need a change, like Lucas Vázquez, who finds a door opened in Italy.
This year Juventus sought to sign Vázquez, however, the player and the club agreed to his continuity so as not to further affect a squad that already looks weaker than in past years. The Spaniard will end his contract with the merengue team and the possibility of renewing does not even cross his mind, as he intends to try new things, which is why, starting in January, he will listen to what the Turin team can offer, today his biggest admirer.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#European #great #seek #revenge #signing #Lucas #Vázquez