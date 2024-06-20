The European Commission participated in the “Cyber ​​Europe” exercise, which was designed to test preparedness in the event of a large-scale cyber attack on the energy sector.

The exercise, which tested coordination, cooperation and crisis management capabilities to assess the sector’s resilience, brought together 30 national cybersecurity agencies, a number of European Union agencies, bodies and networks and more than 1,000 experts covering a range of areas from incident response to decision-making.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that cybersecurity is a common priority, noting that last year witnessed the reporting of more than 200 cyber incidents targeting the energy sector, more than half of which were directed specifically at Europe.

He warned that cybersecurity threats in vital sectors could affect the daily lives of citizens, as well as companies and public services across the European Union.