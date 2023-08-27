A European seller resorted to an illegal method to document a complaint against an employee in a nearby shop, as he photographed her while she was working in the shop, and sent the photo via the “WhatsApp” application to the person in charge of the sales area, which prompted her to register a complaint against him and refer it to the Public Prosecution in Dubai. Which, in turn, referred him to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of “taking and publishing pictures in a public place with the intent of harming the owner.”

The facts of the case stated that the accused owns a shop in a commercial area, and that the victim works as a saleswoman in the nearby shop, and deliberately takes out the goods to sell them to customers abroad, which angered him and prompted him to photograph her several times while calling her passers-by, without obtaining permission or permission from her, intending to harm her. By sending the pictures to the person in charge of the commercial area, to inform him of the situation, and to take action against her, which prompted her to report the incident.

By asking the victim, she decided that she was working as an employee in a soft drink and juice shop, and that she was standing in front of the shop, on the date of the incident, and calling for customers to buy juices. to report it.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused stated that he owns a shop adjacent to the one where the victim works, pointing out that he is harmed by her actions.

And he continued that selling outside the shop is against the rules, adding that he informed the person responsible about it more than once, so the latter asked him to prove his claim, which prompted him to photograph it and send her pictures to the person in charge.

The accused acknowledged the incident during the trial, admitting to committing the charge against him, but he attributed this to his desire to prove the condition of the complainant.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court referred to the integrity of the evidence against the accused, as stated in the victim’s statement, and the forensic evidence report after examining the accused’s phone, which contained 11 photos and two video clips that are likely to be of the complainant.

The court used clemency with the accused, given the circumstances and circumstances of the case, and decided to convict him and fine him 2,000 dirhams.

