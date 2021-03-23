The European Medicines Agency intends to visit Russia in order to tour a facility producing the “Sputnik V” vaccine to assess whether the vaccine can be authorized for use in the European Union.

“We are currently planning a tour of manufacturing sites and medical sites in Russia,” said agency chief Emer Koc, today Tuesday.

She added, “I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm that we are committed to applying the same standards and scrutinizing this review as we have done in any other scientific assessments.”

On Monday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the agency’s visit would be on April 10, according to Reuters news agency.

The Medicines Agency is currently reviewing the Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to the “Curvac” and “Novavax” vaccines.