On Tuesday, 498 Spanish, French, German, Swiss, Italian and Belgian tourists descended from the German ship Amadea to the shores of Margarita, a docking that is news for the Venezuelan island where vessels of this type did not stop 15 years ago, submerged in the worst moments of the economic crisis of the oil country, which this year is beginning to take off with a still uncertain recovery. The Bahamas-flagged ship came from Trinidad and Tobago and after a few hours in Venezuela she sailed to the island of Bonaire on her way.

The arrival of this ship implied adaptations of the Port of El Guamache, in eastern Venezuela, the construction of an access boulevard for visitors and the creation of a route through beaches and historical buildings on the island. The ministers of the cabinet of Nicolás Maduro have personally received the tourists. Alí Padrón, head of Tourism, has indicated that with this arrival “the cellophane of the unilateral coercive measures that prevented the arrival of cruise ships from Europe for many years is broken.” The trip, despite the expectations of the official, is a charter organized by a private operator and not an inclusion of this destination in the usual route of the shipping companies.

“Any arrival that adds international passengers is a profit for Venezuela. It is excellent news for the Port of El Guamache, but it is a unique operation, it is a touch, we have no information that this is going to be a constant,” Reinaldo Pulido, vice president of Conseturismo, the chamber that integrates the sector in Venezuela. It is the same model that has also made Russians regular guests of tourist destinations in the country which, with a pause during the first months of restrictions caused by the war, have once again increased their visits to Margarita, Canaima, Los Roques and Caracas since last October.

Venezuela is experiencing a thaw in its diplomatic and commercial relations, in the midst of a change of direction that the Chavista government has given, but also in the midst of the global geopolitical chessboard movement generated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Beyond the international sanctions that began in 2017 and became more complicated in 2019, the South American country, with long coastlines and beach resort cities, had fallen off the tourists’ radar years ago due to the serious economic crisis and insecurity that the country experienced during the harshest years of exchange and price controls imposed by the so-called Bolivarian socialism of Hugo Chávez, in which up to 25,000 murders a year were also recorded. Between 2013 and 2017, air connections with Venezuela were drastically reduced and at least 15 large international airlines —such as Lufthansa, TAP, Delta, United Airlines, Air Canada, Aerolíneas Argentina, Gol and Avianca, among others— withdrew Caracas from their destinations for the enormous debts that the Government accumulated during the years of foreign exchange restrictions in which they were prevented from repatriating their capital generated in the country.

For Pulido, after almost a decade in free fall, tourism in Venezuela begins a slow but sustained growth, with several slopes ahead to overcome. According to his calculations, the average hotel occupancy in 2022 will close at 40%, something that can be considered positive for a sector that was totally depressed, but that is also diluted in the face of a tax regime that Chavismo has used to obtain more income and that the entire business sector considers voracious. “We have to see how tourist destinations develop with our own compatriots and tourism that is not luxury, but as long as the Venezuelan pocket is like this, it is difficult. Another abyss that we have ahead of us to compete is that of public services, but in these years the private infrastructure has prepared itself to move forward, because we are endlessly stubborn”, comments the businessman.

The air reconnection with the United States and other destinations, which currently prevent the sanctions of the Treasury Department, is another pending that could change this year if the relaxations with Miraflores that have been made last year from the White House continue to advance. The sanctions have not been lifted completely, but they have been relaxed to the point that at the beginning of 2023 not only this German cruise ship docked in Margarita, but also a ship from the American Chevron arrived in the western state of Zulia to load crude oil that will be refined in the North American country, according to the Argus agency, as part of the licenses that the Joe Biden Administration has recently given to the company. The effect that this will have on an economy that shows signs of a fragile recovery, but with great distortions and inequalities, and that unlike 2022, which started off on a good footing after four years of hyperinflation and an increase in inflation, remains to be seen. oil production begins this year with the hyperinflationary ghost haunting again.

