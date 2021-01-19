A European court condemns Turkey for detaining two journalists

The European Court of Human Rights condemned Turkey, today, Tuesday, for its unlawful detention of two journalists.

This court had previously fined Turkey last November for “interfering” with freedom of expression and placing it in temporary custody for journalists working for “Cumhuriyet” newspaper.

Today, the European Court of Human Rights condemned Turkey again after it was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention in 2016, singer-opinion columnist Attila Tach, for tweets and articles published in the newspaper “Meydan” between 2011 and 2016, in which he sharply criticized government policies.

In this file, the judges of the European Court of Human Rights stated that there was a violation of the right to freedom and safety (Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights) and the right to freedom of expression (Article 10).

The court said, “None of the decisions regarding Tach’s status and keeping him in temporary custody do not contain elements of evidence that could confirm the existence of a reasonable connection between the actions of the person concerned – that is, his articles and tweets of a political nature – and the terrorism-related charges against him.”

“The court also considers that the deprivation of liberty to which Tach was subjected constituted an interference with his right to freedom of expression, which was not provided for in the law.” And the court imposed on Ankara to pay the person concerned 12,275 euros in compensation for moral damages and 3,175 euros in compensation for costs and expenses.

In another case dating back to 2010, the court also indicted Turkey, today, for placing Mehdi Tanrikulu, editor-in-chief of the Kurdish-language newspaper “Azadea Walat” in Turkey, today.

Ankara was also indicted in this case for violating Articles 5 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and it must pay five thousand euros to the person concerned in compensation for moral damage.