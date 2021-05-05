The Government of Serbia announced on Wednesday that will pay every citizen who gets vaccinated against the coronavirus before May 31, an initiative that could be unique in the world.

The Balkan country bought millions of doses from Western laboratories as well as from China and Russia and even for a time became a regional vaccine center by offering foreigners the possibility of inoculation.

However, after having fully vaccinated some 1.3 million of its seven million inhabitants, the campaign started to stagnate.

“All those … who have been vaccinated before May 31 will receive 3,000 dinars” (about $ 30), declared the president. Aleksandar Vucic to local media, and said he expected three million people to be vaccinated by the end of the month.

A long line of people waiting to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in a restaurant in Serbia. Photo Reuter.

Vucic explained that the country wanted “reward people who demonstrate responsibility“.

At the same time announced that public employees who are not vaccinated they will not have paid vacations if they get infected.

Serbia also hopes to boost its plan starting Thursday by offering vaccines in shopping centers and rewarding volunteers with vouchers.

“In the medical literature I have not found that anyone is paid for covid-19 vaccines,” said Serbian epidemiologist Zoran Radovanovic. “So we may be the first not only in Europe, but in the world“he added.

The head of state trusted that by the end of May at least 55% of the seven million inhabitants of the country will have already received at least one dose of one of the vaccines used: Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

To date, the 22% of the population has been inoculated with both doses, a percentage well above 9% in the European Union.

LGP