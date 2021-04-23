After weeks, the British will be able to obtain a “Corona passport”, which London hopes will be used to travel around the world while sparing holders of the restrictions associated with the “Covid 19” epidemic. A British source revealed that millions will receive “Covid passports” on May 17th, including Lets them spend their regular vacations this summer outside Britain.

This passport benefits the British in avoiding quarantine upon arrival at their destinations, as their government hopes, according to Sky News quoted by the British newspaper, The Guardian.

The newspaper said that the new travel documents will be different from the local “Covid 19” certificates, noting that these certificates are supposed to be provided before international travel restrictions are lifted next month.

This step came after pressure increased on London, to ensure that those who received the Coronavirus vaccination travel, and spare them entry restrictions to other countries. British Transport Minister Grant Shaps stated that the new passports would be part of international travel, and he hoped that it would be the subject of international consensus.

Meanwhile, Shabs warned against reopening the borders as they used to be, given the threat of new strains of the virus. This warning came at a time when the health authorities in Britain announced the diagnosis of 55 cases of the Indian Corona strain, which the World Health Organization says that the known vaccines have less effect on them.

A source in the Ministry of Transport said that the goal behind issuing this digital or paper passport is to provide evidence to countries that request evidence that the traveler has received the vaccine. In the same context, a source in the British government said that the Foreign Office was in discussions with other countries, to see if they would accept these documents.

It is expected to announce the list of countries that receive Britons from holders of these passports on May 10, but travel companies will give signals before that date to plan flights.