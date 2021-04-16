Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said today, Friday, that the country will soon begin to reopen social and economic activities as the spread of the new Corona virus infection slows.

Draghi added, in a press statement he made in the Italian capital, Rome, that the opening of activities will gradually start from the twenty-sixth of this April.

Draghi said, in a press conference, that he expects to return to strong economic performance in the coming months, and that his country is “betting on growth financed by good debt,” and he means debts that can help build wealth or increase income.

He stated that restaurants, which set their tables in the open and open spaces, would reopen to serve lunch and dinner meals.

He added that all schools will be fully reopened in medium and low-risk areas and that internal travel restrictions will be eased somewhat in the coming weeks.

Italy is one of the countries most affected by the Corona pandemic in Europe. Its economy has been severely affected by the prolonged lockdown imposed by the pandemic.