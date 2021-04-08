The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria said today, Thursday, that the country will reopen restaurants, theaters, exhibitions and universities with limited capacity starting next Monday, despite the high death toll from the Corona pandemic.

The ministry stated, in a statement, that schools will be reopened, with a schedule allowing for the holding of different semesters.

The statement said that gaming centers and commercial centers with limited capacity will be reopened from Friday, April 16, and clubs on the 29th of the same month.

Bulgaria is currently recording the second highest death rate from Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the emerging coronavirus during a 14-day period in the European Union, according to data released by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.